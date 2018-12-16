SANY India to invest Rs 1,000-cr in Pune plant

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Construction machinery maker SANY India will invest Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up production capacity at its Pune facility, a senior company official has said.SANY India is the Indian arm of Beijing-headquartered SANY Group. The company produces a range of construction equipment for earth moving, mining, roads and highways, hoisting solution (cranes) and concrete equipment at its only plant in Pune."Our facility in Pune, Maharashtra is spread across 80 acre with a manufacturing capacity of 6,000 machines. With current space available at Pune we just need to expand our manufacturing. "SANY India will invest an amount of Rs 1,000 crore to scale up its construction machinery production capacity in India to 25,000 units," Deepak Garg, CEO, SANY Group, India and South Asia said.The investment will be done in a phased manner over next five years, he said."The money will be spent on expansion of products like excavators, concrete equipment, cranes, road machinery, piling machinery etc," the CEO said. The current market scenario is healthy and there has been a good demand for equipment during the last 3 years and the demand is likely to expand at 15 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the next five years, Garg added. PTI ABI ANU