Saoirse Ronan joins 'The French Dispatch' cast

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Actor Saoirse Ronan has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's post-WWII drama "The French Dispatch" alongside Timothee Chalamet.Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright and the director's frequent collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand also feature in the film. Ronan, who will also star alongside Chalamet in Greta Gerwig's remake of "Little Women", made the revelation during a recent video interview for her next movie, "Mary Queen of Scots".She told GoldDerby when asked if she is reuniting with the 49-year-old filmmaker: "Yeah, in the spring." Anderson is writing as well as directing the film. Scott Rudin is on board to produce.The story is set in the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau in Paris. The project is currently filming at Angouleme in South West France. PTI SHDSHD