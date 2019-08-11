Saplings as prasad in gurudwaras to mark birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is distributing saplings as 'prasad' and promoting tree plantation in educational institutions to markthe 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev.The DSGMC has launcheda mega drive to plantone lakh trees at all gurdwaras and Sikh educational institutions,president of the committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said."It is mandatory forall fresh students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, managed by the Committee, to plant 10 trees from the current academic sessionto celebrateGuru Nanak Dev's love for nature," Sirsa said.This is for encouraging the Sikh community toprotect planetearth from threats posed by climate change and global warming.With this move, around 55,000 new environmental friendlyspeciesare likely to be planted this year by fresher students who got admission inthe ninecolleges, he said.The tree plantation work done by students will be treated astheir college projectand the marks scored by them would be included in annual result.The students will have tosubmit reports highlighting the status of trees planted by them accompanied with photographson an annual basis, Sirsa said.TheDSGMC has also askedSikhstudentsto ensure rainwater harvesting arrangements at their houses and submit a report withphotographs to the principal concerned. This is aimed at developingenvironmental activism among younger generations of the community.The DSGMC will start distributing free saplingsof plants and trees mentioned in the Gurbani such as Neem and Ber along with others species beneficial for the environment fromSikh shrines, Sirsa said."About two lakhsaplings of fruit-bearing tree species and those that absorb air pollutantslikemango, amla,jamun,gulmohar, neem and Berwill be distributed among gurdwara devotees as 'prasad'topromote environment protection and a sustainable ecosystem in the national capital ."The committee organises afforestationdriveonGurpurab (birth anniversary of Sikh Gurus)by distributingfree tree saplings and also conducts tree plantations in29education institutions run by it and other places connected with Sikh religion making the occasion memorable.In the past five years over two lakh saplings were planted through these efforts, he added. PTI VIT DVDV