Sapna Choudhary, Gulshan Grover, Rajnesh Duggal, Yash Ahalawat announce winners of Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019

The wait is finally over Mr.Yash Ahlawat, Sapna Choudhary, Sana Khan, Rajnesh Duggal, and Gulshan Grover announced the winners of Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019, organized by Studio 19 Films.New Delhi, India: The third season of Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019 pageant was a star-studded event organized by Studio 19 Films at the Crowne Plaza, Rohini, New Delhi. The winner of Bollywood Mr. India 2019, Season3 was Avinash Prabhakaran from Bangalore & Bollywood Miss India 2019 was Sonia Gurung from Chandigarh The Jury members at this event were the organisers of BMMI, Mr. Yash Ahlawat, along with Bollywood Celebrities Mr. Rajnesh Duggal (Indian Film and Television Actor/Former Supermodel), Ms. Sana Khan (Actress), Ms. Sapna Choudhary (Actress/ Dancer), Mr. Gulshan Grover (Veteran Actor), who lightened up the show.Furthermore, Bollywood Mr.India 2019s first runner was Rutik Kariya from Mumbai and the Second runner up Rohit Shinde was also from Mumbai. Bollywood Miss India 2019 first runner up crowned to be Jasnoor Chhabra from Faridabad(Haryana), and Diksha Sethi from Sirsa Haryana was crowned to be the second runner up.This year I noticed that Studio19 Films has trained the young talents very well and Im looking forward to seeing these young join the Bollywood industry, said Mr. Rajnesh Duggal (Indian Film and Television Actor/Former Supermodel).During my days I had to first undergo a strict grooming session before I could step in the industry, but all the contestants of Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019 are well-groomed and ready to join the Bollywood industry. I wish them all the very best for their future endeavors. Also, keeping consistency is very tough, but Studio 19 Films has done a commendable job by organizing the third season of BMMI 2019 and I hope this continues to season 4 and gives a chance to more young talent to join the Bollywood industry through this pageant, said Sana Khan, Actress.On the occasion, Yash Ahlawat, Actor and Founder Studio 19 films, said, This year I want to give my special thanks to Ms.Sana khan, Ms.Sapna Choudhary, Mr.Rajnesh Duggal and Mr.Gulshan Grover for their gracious presence at the event. I invite them every year and taking into account their busy schedule, they always come and boost the morale of these budding talents who every year come from different places.An evening full of glitz and glamour was graced with many high profile dignitaries and bureaucrats Mr. K.K Khandelwal Chairman-Real Estate Authority of Haryana and presented by M3M founder Mr. Roop Kumar Bansal and Mr. Subodh Gupta Managing Director of Microtek International Limited which enhanced the ambiance of season 3 Bollywood Mr and Miss India 2019. The event started with all the participants from across sixty-four cities introducing themselves and further showcasing their talents and charisma as they walked the ramp with utmost confidence. Following a week-long session of grooming the young talent, the finale took a final take after four rounds of the play when amidst fierce competition, the Jury members finally unveiled the winners names on the final evening.Actress Sapna Choudhary Jury member of the pageant, said, My heartiest congratulations to all the contestants who have come so far. And to Mr. Yash Ahlawat Ji who has created a fair competition platform for all the youngsters those who have zeal and passion to be an Artist, best of luck to all of them for their new journey.While the female contestants were seen donning gorgeous gowns and lehengas embellished with sequins and thread work by Designers partners Rajpreet from Desired Clothes by RAJ and Avantika from AFM by Avantika, the male contestants wore Indo-western jackets and sherwanis with Resham embroideries by Designer Sanlisa, and Vipin Aggarwal from VIPS Couture.The biggest Bollywood pageant partnered exclusively with Showbox , a 24*7 Music TV Channel as their telecast partner , Lakme Academy as their makeup partner along with other Associate partners Dr Pauls , Voylla Fashion Jewellery, Cocofoam, Clinic Eximus and lifestyle partners Yubingo, Denver , Black Lion, Education Partner Sriram Institute of Professional and Vocational Studies and Venue Partner Crowne Plaza.