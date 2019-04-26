Sapna Moti Bhavnani's 'Sindhustan' to premiere at NYIFF

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Celebrity stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani's directorial debut "Sindhustan" has been chosen as an official selection at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). NYIFF will take place from May 7 to 12 and soon after that the film will screen at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival (AIFF) as part of its official selection.At NYIFF, the film's premiere will take place on May 9, while the screening at AIFF will be held on May 11.With the film, Bhavnani attempts to dwell into her roots and the history of the Sindhi community, which migrated to India from Sindh during the India-Pakistan partition"'Sindhustan' comes from a very personal space. I wanted to chronicle the history and heritage of the Sindhi community so that their legacy can be passed on to newer generations. And thus, 'Sindhustan' was born."I am really glad that the film has been chosen for NYIFF 2019. It is a great platform to tell our story to the world and introduce them to history of the Sindhi community who were part of the largest migration to be ever witnessed. I am eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film and hope they embrace it wholeheartedly," Bhavnani said in a statement. PTI SHDSHD