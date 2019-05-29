Saradha scam: IPS officer visits CBI office for interrogation

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) IPS officer Arnab Ghosh reached the CBI office in Salt Lake on Wednesday after he was summoned by the agency in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam. Ghosh was one of the members of the special investigation team (SIT) that was formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha scam before the CBI began investigation at the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014. The probe agency had issued a similar notice to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who headed the SIT, to appear before it in connection with the chit-fund scam. Kumar is yet to respond to the summons. The CBI had on Tuesday also grilled another officer of the SIT, Prabhakar Nath, who was the then subordinate of Ghosh. PTI dc KKHMB