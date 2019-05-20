Sarah Gadon, Eili Harboe to star in 'The Northwoods'

Cannes, May 20 (PTI) "Alias Grace" star Sarah Gadon and "Thelma" actor Eili Harboe are set to headline the Canada/Norway co-production "The Northwoods". According to the Hollywood Reporter, Emma Higgins is directing the feature from her own script. The two actors will play sisters who return home for the first time since their mother's death and reconnect on a trek of the vast Norwegian fjords. "When their guide mysteriously disappears, they realise that trying to outrun the horrors of their past is just as futile as escaping watch is waiting in the darkness," the plot synopsis read. The project is being produced by Dave Hudakoc of levelFILM, Einar Loftesnes of Handmade Films In Norwegian Woods, Daniel Quinn, Jeff Pangman and Evan Landry.The film will be shot in northern Norway and Canada. PTI SHDSHD