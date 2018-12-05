Sarah Hyland takes social media break amid trolling

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Days after her cousin was killed in a car crash, actor Sarah Hyland is distancing herself from the social media for a while.The "Modern Family" star was trolled with respect to the 14-year-old Trevor Canaday, who was killed late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, in an alleged drunk driving accident.Hyland announced her decision on Monday that she was stepping away from the internet due to the "horrible negative ignorant words". "You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There's that," Hyland, 28, wrote on Twitter. Earlier Monday, she asked the trolls to keep their opinions about the tragedy to themselves. "You don't know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost," the actor added.Over the weekend, Hyland announced on social media that Canaday "was killed by a drunk driver".She said her uncle, who was also in the car, "is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries". PTI RDSRDS