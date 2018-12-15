Sarah Jessica Parker downplays talks about third Sex and the City movie

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Sarah Jessica Parker says she is currently not thinking about the third movie of "Sex and the City" franchise.During the New York Women in Film & Television's Muse Awards gala luncheon, the 53-year-old actor told Variety that she and her co-stars have not discussed the long-awaited threequel."Its not something we are talking about right now. I just dont have a clue," Parker said.The first "Sex and the City" film was a major critical and commercial success. It featured Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.However, its follow-up three years later, mostly set in Abu Dhabi, had an uneven reception.The third part is stuck, mainly due to Cattrall's feud with Parker. Cattrall has time and again made it clear that she does not want to be a part of the proposed threequel. PTI RB RB SHDSHD