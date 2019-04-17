Sarah Paulson unsure about starring in 'AHS: 1984'

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson says she does not know whether she will return for the next season of the anthology horror series."AHS" co-creator Ryan Murphy recently announced the title of the ninth installment of FX's acclaimed show as "1984".Paulson, who has made an appearance in every season of the show, said she is "bugging" Murphy about the next season."I don't really know the answer to that," Paulson told Syfy when asked if she would be back."I think... all I can say is I know the least about this season upcoming that I've known about any season. I don't even know... yeah, that's all I can say. I think that's all I can say. Usually, I have more information at this point, and I'm bugging Ryan with questions," she added.The actor said she is busy with her next project "Ratched", a new Netflix TV prequel to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"."AHS" mainstay Evan Peters earlier said he will not be coming back for the upcoming ninth season. PTI RDS RBRB