Sarah Silverman says she's 'done' using gay slurs after Kevin Hart controversy

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Comic Sarah Silverman has addressed the use of homophobic slang in her previous tweets that resurfaced in the wake of the Kevin Hart-Oscars controversy, saying she is "done" with the kind of language.The comedian said she believes she can be more creative with tickling people's funny bone than using gay slurs.Asked if she would use words like that again, Silverman told TMZ, "I'm done with that.""I think I can find other ways to be funny. I used to say 'gay' all the time - 'Oh that's so gay.' Cause we're from Boston. We'd go, 'That's what you say in Boston. I have gay friends, I just say gay.' And then I heard myself and realised... It was stupid. And I'm certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that that don't hurt people," she added.Silverman's name cropped up when Nick Cannon unearthed previous tweets by her and fellow comics Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer who had used gay slurs on social media, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down as host of Oscars 2019 following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets that resurfaced. PTI RDSRDS