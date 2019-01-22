Saraswati Samman conferred upon Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra

/R New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The 27th Saraswati Samman was conferred upon eminent Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra on Tuesday. Organised by the K K Birla Foundation, the award for 2017 was given to Yashaschandra for his poetry collection, 'Vakhar', published in 2009. Speaking at the event, Suresh Rituparna, the member-secretary of the selection committee, said the poetry collection was "the pinnacle of Yashaschandra's poetic journey". "He crosses the boundaries of real world and establishes high standards of liberty in language and creativity by evolving a balance in the contradicting elements of human emotions and thoughts," Rituparna said. While thanking the selection committee, headed by Subhash C Kashyap, Yashaschandra said, "No poetry is written in only one language, regional literature seems to be a misnomer to me." "Our mother tongue, a regional language, be it Gujarati or Hindi, Kannada or Kashmiri, each Indian language receives so much from Indian languages and gives so much in return. Each Indian language derives nourishment from Sanskrit in its own way," the 77-year old poet and academician said. He is also known for his plays, including 'Aa Manas Madrasi Laage Che' and 'Khem Makhanji Kya Chalya'. The poet was given a plaque and Rs 15-lakh prize money by famed poet-lyricist Gulzar. Remembering his long-standing relationship with Yashaschandra, Gulzar emphasised on the awardee's contribution to theatre as well as films. The Gujarati poet wrote the screenplay for the 1993 Hindi film, 'Maya Memsaab', which was based on Gustave Flaubert's novel Madame Bovary. PTI MAHHMB