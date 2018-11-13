Sarat Chandra's 'Devdas' to be adapted for stage

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Renowned Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic novella "Devdas" is all set to be adapted yet again, but this time for the stage. The 150-minute production by Mumbai-based theatre group AGP World, has been directed by Saif Hyder Hasan, and will feature popular faces like Gaurav Chopra, Manjari Fadnis, Sunil Palwal, Sukhada Khandkekar, Bhavna Pani, Smita Jayakar among others. To be staged from November 16 at National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai, the theatrical rendition will take the eternal love saga forward and look at the lives of Paro and Chandramukhi in the aftermath of Devdas' death. "The play isnarrated byChandramukhi, a glamorous courtesan and principal character in the play, and endeavours to solve the mysteries of what happens to Chandramukhi and Paro after Devdas," organisers said. Sets designed by National Award-winning art and cinematic directorOmung Kumar will bring to life the Calcutta of the 1900s, recreating the period in history in all its grandeur -- with opulent havelis and gas-lit busy streets."Devdas is the mother of all love stories. The story has sustained itself for over 100 years and been adapted for cinema across languages for the sheer poetry and drama inherent in the story. "Now on stage for the first time in all its splendour it will move the audience by its spectacle and creativity," Hasan said. The highlights of this production are the classic and contemporary fusion dance performances complemented with original melodies expressing undying, unrequited love. While the performances have been choreographed by Shampa Sonthalia and Bertwin Ravi Dsouza, the musical score has been rendered by popular names like Shail Hada, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar and Antara Mitra."Devdas has witnessed several adaptations in the Indian cinema, yet there is something about the epic that connects with the audience. "A saga of love presented by multiple onstage and offstage talents, 'Devdas' promises to be a production never seen before on Indian Stage," Ashvin Gidwani, MD, AGP World, said. The play will come to a close on November 25. PTI TRS MAHMAH