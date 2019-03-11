Sardar Patel's biopic to be adapted into web series

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Indian politician Sardar Patel's biography -- 'The Man Who Saved India' by Hindol Sengupta -- is all set to be adapted into a mega web series of the same name, publishers Penguin Random House India announced on Monday. The series will be adapted by Sunil Bohra (Bohra Bros) and Shailesh R Singh (Karam Media), makers of popular Bollywood films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Tanu Weds Manu". The production, which traces Patel's journey towards becoming one of the tallest leaders in the Indian polity, sheds light on Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle, and how he earned the title of 'Sardar' from Mahatma Gandhi. It will also look at how an ordinary young boy from Gujarat with skeletal education went on to ace one of the toughest law exams in the United Kingdom."I was always mesmerized by the persona of Sardar Patel and his contribution of merging the princely states into the union of India. I hail from Jodhpur and can hence relate to it better than anyone else," Bohra said.He added that Sengupta's book, which came last year only, encompassed all facets of Patel's persona, and hence they have decided to "stay as close to the book as possible". The author too was pleased that the filming rights to his book were bought by Bohra, who he said has the "the vision, the tenacity and the instinctive understanding of how to bring Sardar Patel's story to life". "This is a story which is truly larger than life, and I believe that Sunil is the right person to give this story the visual mounting and the distribution muscle that it requires so that it can enthral a new generation around the world," he added. PTI TRS MGMG