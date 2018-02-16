Saria strengthens on uptick in demand

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Saria prices strengthened by Rs 500 per tonne at the local steel market in the national capital today due to upsurge in demand from construction units.

Marketmen said pick-up in demand from construction units, mainly used up saria prices. Saria Kamdhenu 8-mm,10-mm and 12-mm were up by Rs 500 each to Rs 45,600, Rs 45,000 and Rs 44,700 per tonne, respectively. Saria-16-25 followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 44,700 per tonne.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 45,600, 10-mm Rs 45,000, 12-mm Rs 44,700, 16-25 mm Rs 44,700.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI KPS DP SDG ANU ANS