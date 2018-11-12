'Sarkar' crew get-together: Cake steals the show

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Days after calling a truce with the ruling AIADMK on the controversy surrounding the latter's freebee schemes, the 'Sarkar' film crew had a little get-together with a cake drawing all the attention. The icing on the cake, however, seems to be the inclusion of topical mixer-grinder, pictures of which were uploaded on Instagram by Oscar-winning A R Rahman, who has scored the film's music. The get-together of the key names in the film including actor Vijay, director A R Murugadoss and Rahman, chose to include the contentious mixer and grinder in the cake, with their creamy replicas on either side of the delicacy. The picture purportedly shows someone trying to light a candle, with the musician captioning the photo: "Whose hand is this ?" The Sun Pictures venture had courted controversy last week over scenes of mixer-grinder being burnt, seen as an affront to the late J Jayalalithaa, who had launched the scheme in 2011 in lines with her poll promise. The AIADMK had also taken exception to the name of a woman character, playing the antagonist's role, apparently referring to Jayalalithaa. Senior ministers wanted the scene to be deleted and had warned of action over non-compliance, even as Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan rallied behind Vijay, wondering how cuts were possible in a film certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Later, the producers opted for 'voluntary cuts,' besides 'muting' the name, saying they did so in the interest of public safety, as well as on pleas from theatre owners. Another picture shared by Rahman shows himself, Vijay, Murugadoss, and actors Keerthi Suresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar posing for a selfie. Meanwhile, Sarathkumar took to Twitter to thank for what she described as "overwhelming response" to the film. She shared a couple of pictures of the get-together,which also shows some others involved in the project. Interestingly, she chose to hashtag her character's name in the film, which apparently refers to the late Jayalalithaa. "The night that was.. thank you for the overwhelming response for #sarkar #komalavalli.. wooohooo it's a true #blockbuster in every single way against all odds.. the truth did prevail..whattte night," she said and tagged Rahman, Vijay, Murugadoss, Suresh and Sun Pictures among others. PTI SA ROH HMB