'Sarkar': Film director declines to give undertaking

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Film director A R Murugadoss, whose Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' has drawn the ire of the ruling AIADMK, Wednesday declined to give an undertaking to not criticise government policies in future movies as demanded by the state in lieu of a no-objection for his anticipatory bail plea.Counsel for the director said the petitioner would not give any undertaking as demanded by the prosecution."It is against his fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution. Moreover, no citizen of this country has the right to waive his fundamental right," the counsel said."Let them (prosecution) register case if offence is made out," he added.Recording the submissions, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted two weeks to the state to register a case if cognisable offence is made out and directed that Murugadoss shall not be arrested till then.AIADMK workers had staged protests against the film, released earlier this month, after several ministers took exception to scenes in the film criticising welfare schemes and a reference to former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa.The counsel for the director had earlier informed the court that the objectionable portions had been removed from the film.On November 9, apprehending arrest in connection with the issue, Murugadoss moved the court, seeking anticipatory bail.Registering strong opposition to the bail application, public prosecutor A Natarajan demanded that the director give an undertaking stating he would not criticise the policies of the government in his future movies. PTI Corr BN IJT