Sarkar: HC grants anticipatory bail to director Murugadoss

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to film director A R Murugadoss in connection with a FIR filed over some dialogues in the Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', which were critical of the welfare schemes of the ruling AIADMK.Justice G K Ilanthirayan, who granted anticipatory bail, directed Murugadoss to appear before the investigating officers in the case as and when required.The court on December 14 stayed the FIR against the director, observing that seeking an undertaking from film-makers to not criticise government policies and to apologise for such scenes in movies was equal to threatening the creators.Staying the FIR, Justice Anand Venkatesh said the censor board had already issued a certificate to the film and sought to know how a case could be filed against freedom of speech.Murugadoss had moved the court on December 12, seeking quashing of a case filed against him.Police registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, language etc.) against the director. The case was registered on a complaint by G Devarajan, who objected to some scenes, which, he said, were critical of the government's distribution of freebies such as grinders and mixies. AIADMK workers had staged protests against the film, which released last month, after several ministers took exception to scenes in it criticising welfare schemes and a reference to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Murugadoss had earlier sought protection from arrest as it would affect his freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Pointing out that disputed scenes in the movie had already been removed by the Board of Film Certification, the petitioner said no offence as claimed by the complainant was committed by him. Admitting the plea, the court passed oral orders not to arrest him till the plea reaches a logical conclusion. Opposing the plea, the state submitted that the scenes in dispute had created a law and order situation and it would not object to anticipatory bail being granted if the director undertakes not to criticise government policies in his movies. The demand for an undertaking was squarely refused by Murugadoss. When the plea came up Thursday, the court concurred with the submissions of the director and granted him anticipatory bail with a direction to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.