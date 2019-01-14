Sarovar Hotels expands presence in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Hotel management firm Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Monday said it is expanding its footprint in Jammu and Kashmir with signing of an agreement with a new hotel, Viraj Sarovar Portico, in Jammu. The 45-room hotel will become operational in mid-2019 and will be Sarovar's second hotel in the state after RK Sarovar Portico in Srinagar, the company said in a statement. Sarovar Hotels currently manages 80 operational hotels at 50 destinations in India and overseas under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel brands. PTI AKT RVK MRRVK