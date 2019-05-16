scorecardresearch
Sarpanch among 3 booked for 'sensitive' posts on social media in Rajouri

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Police have booked a sarpanch and two others for "sensitive" posts on a social media platform in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday, officials said. On a post of Sarpanch Liyaqit Ali, the other two accused made "sensitive comments having the potential to disturb peaceful atmosphere", they said. Taking note of the matter, police registered an FIR against the three -- Ali, Showkat Betab and Chowdhary Naseer Ahmed -- at Rajouri police station. PTI AB SMNSMN

