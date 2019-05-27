Sarva partners with OYO to set up 500 wellness studios in OYO Townhouses

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Yoga and wellness start-up Sarva Monday said it has partnered with hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes to set up 500 wellness studios across select OYO Townhouses in India. These studios will also become wellness destinations for the entire neighbourhood and locality, Sarva said in a statement. "This association is a culmination of OYO and Sarva's shared vision of attracting the new-age traveller through curated experiences and offering them easy access to wellness options even when they are on the move," Sarva Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sarvesh Shashi said. Sarva has the vision to reach the 600 million people in India under the age group of 35, to make them physically, mentally and emotionally fit, he added. "With this partnership, OYO Townhouse, a unique combination of a traditional hotel that offers the warmth of your home, along with amenities like a merchandise store and caf, will now see the addition of a wellness studio to its offerings," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Operating Officer (Operated Business) Ankit Tandon said. The new-age traveller gives utmost importance to health and wellness even when on the move. The company, therefore, believes this association with Sarva will give travellers from around the world one more reason to choose an OYO Townhouse, he added. Founded in 2016, Sarva currently has 91 studios across India, clustering Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Its next cluster will include the other metros of the country, the statement said. PTI AKT RUJ HRS