SASMOS delivers 1000th electrical panel assembly for F/A-18 fighter jets to Boeing

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) SASMOS, an Indian supplier to Boeing, has delivered the 1000th electrical panel assembly to the American defence major for its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft, the company said Monday. "We have achieved a significant milestone in this journey with Boeing that we started three years ago," Chandra Shekar, Founder and Managing Director, SASMOS Het Technologies Limited was quoted as saying in a statement. SASMOS first started work on F/A-18 in 2016 and has successfully delivered 1,000 panels in two years. The manufacturer also produces mission-critical equipment and cockpit panel assemblies for Boeing's F-15 and F/A-18 fighter aircraft, and has delivered more than 3,000 F-15 panels already, Boeing India said. SASMOS manufactures critical electrical panels for the F/A-18 Super Hornet, one of the most advanced multi-role fighters, with advanced survivability and strike fighter capability. The delivery marks a significant milestone in the 'Make in India' initiative and underscores the importance of Indian manufacturers in building the future of aerospace and defence globally, the statement said. "This delivery is not just an important milestone for SASMOS, but also for Boeing and the Indian industry," said Karl Jeppesen, vice president, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Supply Chain. "As Boeing continues to move forward, these are the types of exciting advancements that will enable the Indian aerospace industry to become the economic growth engine defined by 'Make in India'," he said. The combat-proven F/A-18 Super Hornet delivers cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability, outdistancing current and emerging threats well into the future, the defence major said.