Satanic Temple sues Netflix over 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) The Satanic Temple activist group has dragged Netflix and Warner Bros to the court filing a USD 50 million copyright suit accusing them of ripping off the temple's statue of Baphomet to fuel "Satanic panic" in series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina".According to Variety, the lawsuit, filed on Thursday in New York, states that the temple created its statue in 2013 and 2014, basing it on iconography dating to the 19th century. The suit alleges that the statue contains several elements that make it an "original expression," and subject to copyright. The statue features two children looking up in awe at a goat-headed man-beast. The temple says the statue cost about USD 100,000 to design and build.Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, posted a tweet comparing their statue with that in the show."The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" follows Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal half-witch teenager. It is based on a comic book of the same name, which also inspired the show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch", a series which ran from 1996-2003. PTI SHDSHD