Satin Creditcare Network Limited Registers Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 71 Cr. for Q3FY19, up by 51% YoY

Portfolio diversification and geographical expansion continue to be key drivers for growth New Delhi, Delhi, India Summary of Business Performance:On consolidated basis Gross loan portfolio at Rs. 6,208 Cr. an increase by 27% YoY During the quarter, a total of 52 new branches were started, taking the total number of branches to 1,118 as of Dec18 an increase of 25% YoY and 5% QoQ Drawdowns witnessed a YoY increase of 65% to Rs. 3,829 crores for the period ending Dec18, including Securitization and Assignment transactions of Rs. 1,301 crores Received NBFC license for Satin Finserv Ltd., Satins MSME arm First MFI to foray into fintech with Loan Dost, an app based digital lending platform Commenced microfinance operations in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka in Q3FY19 Satin Creditcare Network Limited, a leading microfinance company in the country, today announced a 51% YoY growth in its PAT at Rs. 71 crore for Q3FY19 (Rs. 47 Cr. in Q3FY18). The company recorded a PBT of Rs. 117 Cr. for Q3FY19, up by 58 % YoY (Rs. 74 Cr. in Q3FY18). RoA and RoE for the quarter stood at 4.2% and 27.6% respectively on consolidated basis. The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors here today. Speaking on the company's performance during the quarter, Mr. H P Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Satin Creditcare Network Limited said, Our Q3FY19 profits are a result of our focus on quality lending. To achieve this, we have curated our business strategy on four core pillars; geographical expansion, portfolio diversification, asset quality and strategic partnership with financial institutions. This quarter we have commenced our microfinance operations in South and established our journey as Pan-India player. He further added, In Q3FY19, we have received NBFC license for Satin Finserv Limited. We will now focus on building our MSME book, which is currently a huge business opportunity. Riding the digital wave, Satin has invested into technology to become the first microfinance company to foray in Fintech. In Q3FY19, we launched Loan Dost, an app based digital lending platform to target millennials. The fourth pillar is our strategic partnership with banks and other large financial institutions. We have completed Securitization and Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 1,301 Cr. during FY19, Mr. Singh added. The collection efficiency of loans disbursed since Jan18 was at 99.5%, comprising 78% of the portfolio. Satin Creditcare Network Limited has been focusing on technology investment to enable cashless disbursements and digital documentation at its branches. As a result, 100% branches now enabled to make cashless disbursements. Image: Mr. H. P. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Satin Creditcare Network Limited