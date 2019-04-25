Satti issued another EC notice over 'abusive' remarks against political rivals

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Having been banned by the Election Commission from holding public rallies for 48 hours over his derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Satti has been issued another notice by the poll body. The notice has been issued to Satti through Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Mandi Rigveda Thakur, a state electoral official said. An explanation has been sought from him within 24 hours from the receipt of the notice why action should not be taken against him for making 'derogatory' and 'inciting' remarks against his political opponents, the official said. The notice comes on a complaint by Mandi block Congress president whereby it was alleged that Satti made derogatory remarks at an election rally at Seri Manch before filing of nomination papers by party candidate Ramswroop Sharma in Mandi on April 24. "We will cut arms of those who are pointing fingers at BJP leaders or the PM. Had it not been the model code of conduct, he would have given a befitting reply to the Congress. If anyone calls our leader 'chor' (thief), are we expected to remain quiet?" the BJP leader is quoted by the complainant as saying in Hindi at the rally. A video clip and the script of his speech have also been sent to Satti along with the poll panel notice.Earlier in its order issued on April 19, the EC had barred Satti from holding public rallies for 48 hours for his indecent remarks against Rahul Gandhi at Ramshehar village in Solan district on April 14.Subsequently, issuing a warning to Satti on a second notice for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the Commission had warned him to refrain from making comments on personal lives of his rival political leaders.PTI DJI SRY