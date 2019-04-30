Satti known for indecent language: Virbhadra Singh

Dharamshala, Apr 30 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh Tuesday said the BJP's state president Satpal Singh Satti was "known for his indecent language." Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, Singh said, "Had Satti been in my party, he would have been sacked long back for his indecent language. One could use harsh words in politics, but not indecent language." He said the Congress was known for its decency. The Election Commission had recently banned Satti from holding public rallies for 48 hours for his derogatory remark against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The congress leader further targeted the BJP, saying the party believes in "fake propaganda" to win elections. "The state saw huge development during Congress rule, whereas the BJP-led national and state governments believe only in speeches," Singh said. "Congress does not believe in fake propaganda, we fight elections on merit of our work. Our aim is to win all four seats in Himachal," the former CM said. Singh said he will continuously campaign for all the four Lok Sabha Congress candidates in the state. On the occasion, former minister Sudhir Sharma alleged the BJP government has ignored Kangra and Chamba districts in its one-and-half-year tenure. The Congress candidate for Kangra parliamentary seat, Pawan Kajal, targeted the prime minister, saying he invested millions of rupees for branding himself but never thought of giving jobs to the youth. The state will go to polls during the last phase on May 19. PTI AD INDIND