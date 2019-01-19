Saturday records warmest temperature of 2019

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Saturday was the warmest day of 2019, with the maximum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average. The rise in temperature was due to the western disturbance, said a MeT department official. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 45 per cent. The maximum temperature recorded on the same date last year was 27.7 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted light fog on Sunday morning and haze/smoke thereafter. There is possibility of partly cloudy sky, becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon and evening on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.5 degrees and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB SLB INDIND