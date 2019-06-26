Satyamitranand offered 'bhoo samadhi' in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jun 26 (PTI) Bharat Mata Mandir founder Padma Bhushan Swami Satyamitranand was offered "bhoo samadhi" in the courtyard of the Raghav Kutir here on Wednesday evening, with a number of eminent people from the political and spiritual world turning up to pay their last respects to the renowned seer.Prominent among those who paid floral tributes to the seer were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Yoga guru Ramdev.Rajnath Singh described Swami Satyamitranand as a seer who worked for the welfare of the people in the all-inclusive spirit of Indian culture.Adityanath said he personified socialist thinking, whereas Ramdev said the seer's inclusive thinking made him so popular among all religions.The mortal remains of Satyamitranand were brought to Raghav Kutir in the evening and offered a "bhoo samadhi" (lowered into a grave) by a host of saints and seers, including Bharat Mata Mandir Trust Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadeshanand Giri Maharaj and Lalita Giri Maharaj.Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti were also among those who turned up to pay their tributes. PTI COR ALM IJT