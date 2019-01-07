Satyarthi calls on Norwegian PM, seeks support for global law against online sex abuse, trafficking

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Monday called on Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and sought her support to the demand for a legally-binding international convention against online sexual abuse, pornography and trafficking of children. Solberg is on a three-day visit to India during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Prime Minister Solberg, in a one-on-one meeting with Satyarthi at the Norwegian Embassy here, expressed her support to his demand, according to a statement from the Nobel Peace Laureate's office. Satyarthi has been meeting global leaders to seek their support for the new convention. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela, among others, have extended their support to the cause, it said. "Satyarthi and Solberg discussed the very important role of the youth in achieving the children related sustainable development goals that he got incorporated into the international policy agenda back in 2015," according to the statement. "Both the leaders also discussed about promoting quality, inclusive and equitable education for all children," it added. The child rights activist has proposed that the legislation should be backed by a new Global Task Force against online child pornography, child sexual abuse and child trafficking to provide victims with holistic support. He has already written to all Heads of States with his appeal for a new convention. This request has also been submitted to the UN Secretary General and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the statement said. PTI KIS SMNSMN