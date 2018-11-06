Satyendar Jain directs top official to lodge complaint against Tiwari

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed the additional chief secretary (home) to lodge a police complaint against state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly indulging in violence at the Signature Bridge inauguration.In his note to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, Jain said Tiwari and his associates indulged in hooliganism to overawe the highest functionaries of the government at the event where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet ministers were present."Manoj Tiwari and his associates formed unlawful assembly, forcibly entered (reached the) dias with the intention to attack and harm the chief minister and council of ministers and create ruckus, obstructed and assaulted public servant..." Jain said."It is therefore directed that home department immediately lodges a formal complaint with the CP (commissioner of police) and concerned DCP/police station against Manoj Tiwari and his associates..." the note said.Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the inaugural event of the newly-built Signature Bridge here on Sunday.The BJP leader had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited to the inauguration despite being Member of Parliament from the area.Jain said a CD containing various videos of the event showed the "lawlessness" Tiwari and his associates indulged in.The BJP had on Sunday said that AAP MLA Amantullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari.The ruling Aam Aadmi Party responded on Monday, saying Khan was trying to prevent Tiwari from getting onto the stage where Kejriwal and other leaders were present. PTI BUN BUN DIVDIV