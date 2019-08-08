Saudi-bound Indian held at Delhi airport with over 100 bottles of banned cough syrup

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A Riyadh-bound Indian has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying over 100 bottles of a banned cough syrup, Customs officials said on Thursday.The passenger, whose identity was not revealed, was intercepted by the Customs officers at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Wednesday, they said.A personal and baggage search of the traveller resulted in the recovery of 110 bottles of 100 ml each of the banned drug, the officials said, without disclosing their market value.The bottles were seized and the passenger was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added. PTI CPS SMNSMN