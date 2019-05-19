Saudi oil sector secure, minister says after attacks

Jeddah, May 19 (AFP) Saudi Arabia said Sunday that the kingdom's massive oil installations are well protected a few days after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni rebels on a key oil pipeline."We have strong (oil) industry security... everybody is vulnerable to extreme acts of sabotage," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Jeddah of major oil producers.Yemen's Huthi rebels last week claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the huge east-west pipeline forcing it to temporarily shut down. (AFP) RUP