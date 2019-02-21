Saudi prince proposed real-time intelligence sharing with India: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Showing a greater understanding of the threat of terrorism being faced by India, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman proposed real-time intelligence sharing between the two countries during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government sources said Thursday.During talks between the two leaders on Wednesday, both sides agreed to set up a comprehensive security dialogue at the level of national security advisers and a separate joint working group on counter terrorism.The Crown Prince, particularly, underlined his country's strength on intelligence and critical information and talked about how the two countries can work together in intelligence sharing on a real-time basis, the sources said.A joint statement on Wednesday said both sides called on all states to reject use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure and cut off any kind of support and financing to the terrorists. However, there was no mention of Pakistan or Pakistan-based terror groups.The sources said the Saudi leader's visit was significant in the context of giving "tremendous substance" to India's strategic partnership with the gulf nation in the context substantially enhancing security cooperation, particularly in maritime security and intelligence sharing. "The Crown Prince acknowledged that keeping in mind the common threats of terrorism, it is extremely important to work closely to enhance security cooperation between the two countries," said a source. They said the Saudi side also displayed considerable sensitivities towards India's concerns on terrorism as well as in recognising New Delhi's position on Jammu and Kashmir. The sources said there was significant change in Saudi Arabia's understanding about the threat of terrorism India was facing.It is definitely a long way, the sources said, adding they not only condemned the Pulwama terror attack but denounced it and in that context the Crown Prince himself mentioned that we will have a realtime intelligence sharing.There was a clear recognition that conditions will have to be created for resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan, they said.Sharing India's assessment of the Saudi prince's visit here, the sources said one of the key highlights was a strong thrust he has given on Saudi investments in India including the "pledge" to invest USD 100 billion. Asked about release of the joint statement around 10:30 PM, nearly nine hours after the talks between the two leaders ended, the sources said it was ready by 5 PM but the Saudi side wanted to include in the document the release of Indian prisoners from Saudi jails as requested by Modi.The Saudi Crown Prince Wednesday ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in his country's jails after talks with Modi.The Crown Prince indicated that he would like to extend a gesture on prisoners' release. He wanted data about them. Then our envoy got the data from Riyadh. It was passed onto them, the sources claimed, explaining reasons for delay in issuance of the joint statement.There was speculation that differences over mentioning of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism caused the delay which the sources strongly rejected. PTI MPB ZMN