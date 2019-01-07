Saurabh Chandra, Leena Srivastava join Vedanta advisory board

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd Monday announced strengthening of its advisory board with appointment of new advisors Saurabh Chandra and Leena Srivastava. Chandra was the former secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas from March 2014 to April 2015 and Srivastava is the vice-chancellor of TERI University. "Vedanta Ltd has appointed new advisors for strategic counsel and guidance to help the company make even more significant contribution to India's natural resources sector and boost overall economic growth," the mining company said in a statement. The appointment of Chandra and Srivastava will bring experience to Vedantas advisory board, and help reinforce the companys leadership position in the global resources sector, it said. "I am delighted to welcome Saurabh Chandra and Leena Srivastava to our advisory board, who are experts in their respective domains. As Vedanta enters a new phase of growth and expansion, I am confident that the group will immensely benefit from their deep knowledge, strategic counsel and rich experience," Vedanta Ltd Chairman Navin Agarwal said. PTI SID SID SHWSHW