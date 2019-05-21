Saurav Ganguly Joins My11Circle

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India My11Circle, A fantasy cricket platform from Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd. is coming up with something exciting and challenging this cricket season. The fastest growing fantasy cricket app, has on-boarded none other than Dada: Indias best cricketing minds and former Indian Cricket team captain. Yes, thats right! Saurav Ganguly has joined as the brand ambassador for My11Circle. Committed to giving every cricket fan the best experience of fantasy cricket in India, My11Circle brings loads of fun and excitement to the table with Sourav Ganguly. The Big Launch The big cricketing season coming up will see exciting offerings from My11Circle featuring Saurav Ganguly at the core of its brand and product. It is bound to capture the attention of the millions of Indians, to whom cricket is a religion. Saurav Ganguly one of the great legends of the game with over 11,000 ODI runs to his merit and is till date one of the most successful Indian cricket captains. The fans will definitely enjoy this new engagement with their favourite Dada. Saurav Ganguly commented, I am very excited to be a part of this fun game, especially because it is about cricket. Makes me feel involved in the game. I think the players on My11Circle will also enjoy the game thoroughly. Waiting for lots of action and lots of fun with players from all over the country. This unique fantasy cricket app gives every cricket fan the opportunity to put his knowledge to test. The players form their own teams and earn points basis performance of the selected team combination players with the maximum points win cash rewards. The thrill here is so much more with the upcoming campaign, as My11Circle celebrates this effort put in by each fan and is sure to strike a chord amongst all cricket fans this cricket season. Avik Das Kanungo, Brand Head of Play Games24x7 quotes, We are very lucky to have Saurav as part of the My11Circle family. This game is about cricketing knowledge, passion and decision making. The app is looking at scaling up their presence with Saurav Ganguly who took Indian cricket to new heights. Every player on our app is like a cricket captain and picks his / her own cricket team and everyone knows that Saurav is the best when it comes to this. I am confident that our players will also look forward to this exciting journey with Saurav on My11Circle. Saroj Panigrahi, Business Head My11Circle quotes, As a game of skill, My11Circle connects the cricket fan with a platform where they can exhibit their knowledge and expertise of the game. It is an opportunity for them to become a champion. Our campaign with Saurav Ganguly is true to our brands belief of not just celebrating the success of the matches but also about the fans, who together make cricket such an awesome game. My11Circle currently has international and domestic cricket matches to select from on their contest page. Players can select from practice or cash games post registration on the app which can be downloaded from www.my11circle.com. The platform encourages fans to deeply engage with the sport thereby increasing participation. To enjoy the best of fantasy cricket, join My11Circle and start playing today. With exciting tournaments and attractive cash prizes, this is the place for enjoying cricket to the fullest. About Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd. Launched in 2006, Play Games24x7 is an online desktop and mobile gaming platform that has leveraged technology to bring people an awesome experience of playing games that they have always loved and enjoyed. The very affable Indian card games, Teen Patti and Rummy that were restricted to the living room during the festivities, are now played every day at a competitive level in the limitless digital world. It now introduces players to the world of online fantasy games with its new fantasy cricket gaming platform. Backed by a strong technical support team, seamless payment gateways, and engaging user interface, Play Games24x7 launches My11Circle on mobile and desktop, powered by RummyCircle. It stands as a market leader, providing the best gameplay experience to the user. Over the years, Play Games24x7 has developed a deep understanding of what players look for in a game. What makes them stand apart is the ability to provide a customized gameplay experience to each player. In the past, the company has also seen investment from Tiger Global Management, a leading US-based technology-focused hedge fund. Play Games24x7 launched Fantasy Cricket on My11Circle, Rummy on RummyCircle and Teen Patti, Rummy, Poker and Bet Cricket under Ultimate Games banner, and has recorded cumulative thirty-two million registrations and downloads for all the games put together.To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Saurav Ganguly has joined as the brand ambassador for My11Circle Download PWRPWR