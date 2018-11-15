'Savaari' Offers Seamless Intercity Travel With Affordable Pricing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Savaari Car Rentals was established in 2006 by Gaurav Aggarwal (CEO) with Mohit Khanna, Manik Shah and Rahul Khanna with the mission of providing Indian travellers with a safe, hassle-free, comfortable and affordable means of transport.Until 2011, Savaari was primarily in the corporate space. By 2012, it became clear that retail was a huge untapped market and the focus shifted from corporate to retail. Late 2015 onwards, Savaari decided to completely shift its focus to intercity travel. It's vision being an all-round travel partner- from car configuration and courteous drivers, to travel kits and real time recommendations. It is now 2018 and Savaari continues to be committed to building the business in a sustainable way.Savaari is currently operational in 98 cities and services over 7500 destinations. At the time of booking, customers can choose from a multitude of cab options- from hatchbacks and Sedans, to premium Sedans, SUVs and Tempo Travellers. Savaari's catalogue of cabs and operational presence continues to steadily expand Intercity options include round-trips as well as one-way drops, under the label of 'Savaari Outstation Rentals'. For one-way services, customers are only charged for the distance they travel. Also provided are local full day and half day rental services as well as airport pickup/drops - all of these under the label 'Savaari Local Rentals'.Commenting on Savaari's role in the travel ecosystem, Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO, Savaari remarks, "Ultimately, travelling is not just about the destination and getting there. It's about accumulating experiences, creating bonds and enriching our lives. At Savaari, we nurture our customers and enable them to have truly transformative experiences while ensuring that every standard of comfort and convenience is met."Savaari is firmly grounded in the philosophy of 'customers first'. Customer's requirements, like the route they are travelling, their language preference and the configuration of the car are carefully scrutinized and then matched against the perfect car and driver based on these parameters. Customers are sent information capsules about the route, places of interest, best spots to eat etc. before the commencement of their journey. Further, they are also provided with real time travel recommendations via SMS, letting them know of nearby places of interest along their route.Savaari's pricing model is not only highly competitive and affordable but also a 100% transparent, with no hidden costs. Customers' safety is taken very seriously and there is a dedicated helpline with 24/7 support for on-road assistance, pre-booking queries and post-booking support. Customers can book a cab by downloading Savaari's app or by calling their call-centre at: 0591-25556000Source: Savaari Car Rentals PWRPWR