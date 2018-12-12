Save the Cat!� Announces First Screenplay Competition, New Software, and CMO Hire

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Cat!, the "go to" in story structure development for screenwriters, authors, filmmakers, and studio execs, announces its first screenplay competition, the launch of Save the Cat! 4.0 software, and the hiring of Chief Marketing Officer, Jason Kolinsky, to lead the brand's growing initiativesall coming off the heels of its new #1 release on Amazon, Save the Cat! Writes a Novel. "Save the Cat! is part of creative culture. It's the shared language between the writer, the reader, and the decision maker. As a result, we are excited to expand the brand from a series of bestselling books to a suite of products and services," says Kolinsky. "The Save the Cat! Screenplay Challenge is a global competition that delivers meaningful feedback to ALL participants. Every script receives 50 points of feedback based on Blake Snyder's 50-question Greenlight Checklist, found in Blake's third book, Save the Cat! Strikes Back," explains Kolinsky. "We are inspired by the articles we've read on the fragmented nature of screenplay competitions and felt compelled to act. We have Blake Snyder's legacy to protect, so we need to be above board. Our core mission at Save the Cat! embodies Blake's vision, and that's to help level the playing field for those looking to write their story. Blake uncomplicated the unnecessarily complicated and that would include competitions as they are today. All submissions can be entered on Film Freeway. Additionally, the new 4.0 release of Save the Cat! Story Structure Software is scheduled for January, 2019. Kolinsky adds, "4.0 is the most powerful and user-friendly software ever developed by our team. We've taken feedback from 3.0, which has sold over 25,000 units, and added new story structure capabilities for TV writers and novelists." Kolinsky, the first Chief Marketing Officer for Save the Cat!, is a seasoned marketing leader who has won Cannes Lions and has held senior roles at world-class global communication agencies, McCann Worldgroup and BBDO/Proximity.About Save the Cat!Save the Cat! is the bestselling story methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005 with his first book, Save the Cat! The Last Screenwriting Book You'll Ever Need. Snyder's acclaimed ideas, methods, and software have provided thousands of writers with the resources they need to develop their screenplays and novels. For more information on Product: Website: https:tore.savethecat.com/. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796270/Save_the_Cat___Book_cover.jpg PWRPWR