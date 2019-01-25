Save the cheap shots: Omar to Sumitra Mahajan on remarks against Priyanka

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday criticised Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for her remarks that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the political plunge as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not handle his responsibilities.Reminding Mahajan that she was the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) advised her to "save the cheap shots" and maintain the dignity of the office."Ma'am you are the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Can you save the cheap shots for when you no longer occupy that high office," Omar tweeted.The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had Thursday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics showed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not handle politics alone and needed his sisters' help."Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him," Mahajan had said in Indore. Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections. PTI MIJ RHL