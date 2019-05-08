SAVIC Technologies Bags ‘Best Debut Partner of the year 2018’ Award at SAP India Partner Summit 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) #SAPIndiaPartnerSummit#DreamTogetherNew Delhi, May 08, 2019 SAVIC Technologies today announced that it is the recipient of the prestigious Best Debut Partner of the year 2018 Award at SAP India Partner Summit 2019. The SAP Partner Awards are presented annually to the top SAP partners that have excelled in developing and strengthening their alliance with SAP to drive customer success. The nominations for the SAP Partner India Summit Awards are based on field recommendations, customer feedback, and various other performance indicators including internal SAP sales data during the period FY 2018-19. At the award ceremony, S.Senthilkumar, Managing Director & CEO, SAVIC Technologies said, This award is a testament to our core business values which include an unprecedented service delivery experience and after sales service. I would also like to congratulate the entire SAVIC Technologies team which strived to carve a niche in the industry segment. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category for General Business and Strategic Alliances for the Indian Subcontinent. Parvesh Ghai, Vice-President Strategic Alliances and Channels, SAP Indian Sub-continent said, Our esteemed partners play a pivotal role in extending our market reach and strengthening our brand. I congratulate SAVIC Technologies for receiving the Best Debut Partner of the year 2018 award. I am confident that our partner engagement activities will further strengthen our business alliance and enhance service delivery for our customers. SAVIC Technologies is a pioneer among premier IT and ERP consulting houses in India. Employing an innovative approach, SAVIC Technologies mainstream business focus on SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, ByDesign, C4C, SAP Cloud, has enabled Indias leading Automotive industry, Consumer packaged goods, Engineering construction and operations, Retail, Chemical industries and many consumer brands solve complex IT, Finance, HR and business problems and create real revenue generating value. About SAVIC Technologies - SAVIC Technologies is a privately held company, having corporate office in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and local offices in more than 10 cities. It started operations in the year 2016 across all regions of India, Sri Lanka, USA, Bangladesh, Middle East and Africa. SAVIC is one of the leading partners of SAP and presently has its presence in SAP S/4HANA Implementations, Support, Conversion & Cloud Based Services. SAVIC will be venturing in to next generation technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain related services to earn its future revenues. SAVIC wants to be one of the sought after organisations by Customers, Vendors and people seeking Employment. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. SAP Forward-looking StatementAny statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should and will and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. PWRPWR