Sayaji inks MoU with France's Alland & Robert for proposed JV

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Sayaji Industries Thursday said its subsidiary Sayaji IngriTech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France-based Alland & Robert, one of the largest manufacturers of Gum Arabic worldwide, for a proposed joint venture (JV)."The proposed joint venture will leverage the manufacturing and distribution capabilities of Sayaji Industries in the food and food ingredients space in India. Allan & Robert will provide the technological and gum processing expertise to provide its customers with a quality product that is currently not being produced in India," Sayaji Industries said.Gum Arabic, also known as gum acacia, is used in food flavours, beverages, confectionery, dairy, bakery and dietary products among others. Most food based MNCs are the primary end users of this product. PTI SVK SVK SHW BALBAL