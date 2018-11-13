'Sayana Kaka' web series spreading awareness on importance of voting in Raj

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 9 (PTI) Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan beginning December 7, the Bundi district administration has come up with a cartoon series 'Sayana Kaka' to educate people on the importance of voting. The cartoon characters -- Sayana Kaka (wise uncle) and his wife Sayani Kaki (wise aunt) -- ask citizens to give their vote to the 'right' candidate without being influenced by money or might. The web series was first aired on November 3. Every morning a new episode is uploaded on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp, officials said. Bundi District Collector and Bundi District Election Officer Mahesh Chand Sharma said following the directions of the Election Commission of India to generate awareness on significance of voting we thought of creating local characters with regional clothing and Hadouti dialect to spread awareness. The Sayana Kaka series has been developed under Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme, said Sharma who is credited to have come up with the idea of the Sayana Kaka web series. Sharma said he expects the web series to have a significant impact in the remote rural areas. The series, which will go on till December 7, educates voters on latest electoral provisions like Voter Verified paper AuditTrial (VVPAT), Citizen Vigil (C-vigil) and electoral education, Sharma said. Sunil Jhangid, an artist from Bundi city, has created and developed the Sayana Kaka characters. "The Sayana Kaka series is proving to be an most effective means to reach out to voters in remote areas, especially because posters and banners cannot be put up in every village," said an official. PTI CORR INDIND