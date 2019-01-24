SBI General Insurance Q3 profit up 53% at Rs 89 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) SBI General Insurance Thursday reported a 53 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December.Its net profit was Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, SBI General said in a statement.SBI General recorded its sustainable underwriting profit of Rs 49 crore in quarter as against an underwriting loss of Rs 41 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The Gross Written Premium (GWP) also witnessed a significant growth of 37 per cent to Rs 1,272 crore. PTI DP MR