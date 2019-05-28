SBI holds customer meet in Delhi

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The State Bank of India Tuesday held customer meet in Delhi to understand the issues and grievances of its account holders. The customer meet in Delhi addressed the issues of account holders from various regions, including Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, SBI said in a statement. The meeting was addressed by SBI's Chief General Manager of Delhi region Vijay Ranjan, who assured the customers about improvement in services. SBI also informed the customers about using its one-stop platform for digital banking and lifestyle shopping app, YONO SBI. The state-owned lender said the YONO app, which was launched in November 2017, has seen more than 2 crore downloads so far. The meeting was a part of nationwide customer meet organised by the bank. PTI DP RVKRVK