SBI Mutual Fund, 2 others buy shares worth Rs 1,322 cr in Emami

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) SBI Mutual Fund along with two other entities Monday purchased shares worth over Rs 1,322 crore in FMCG major Emami Ltd through open market transactions. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund, PI Opportunities Fund I-LT and Pioneer Investment Fund bought a total of over 3.72 crore shares in FMCG firm. Individually, SBI Mutual Fund bought shares for Rs 722.78 crore, PI Opportunities and Pioneer Investment purchased scrips for Rs 199.97 crore and Rs 399.98 crore, respectively, with the average price being Rs 355 per scrip. However, in separate transactions, seven entities including a promoter of Emami Ltd, Amitabh Goenka, sold a total of over 2.3 crore shares for over Rs 844 crore in Monday bulk deal. Among the sellers, promoter Goenka sold 40 lakh shares worth Rs 142 crore amounting to 0.88 per cent stake in the firm. According to the latest shareholding data available with the BSE, promoter Goenka held 1.67 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Emami Ltd Monday ended at Rs 355.05 apiece, a fall of 1.61 per cent on the BSE over the previous close. PTI VHP SRS HRS