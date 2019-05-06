SBI operationalises most branches in Odisha post cyclonic storm

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) State Bank of India Monday said it has made operational most of its branches in Odisha, which was hit by cyclone Fani late last week. The bank expects to restore remaining branches especially in the most cyclone-hit regions like Bhubaneswar and Puri within two days, SBI said in a statement. "All SBI customers will be able to do banking transactions like deposit, withdrawal and other services through all operational branches with immediate effect," it added. Additionally, the bank has also opened Chief Ministers Relief Fund account for citizens to donate funds for the affected individuals in the state. Cyclonic storm 'Fani' ravaged parts of Odisha, killing at least 12 people. The cyclone barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph. PTI JDMKJ