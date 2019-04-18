SBI plans to raise USD 2.5 billion from bonds

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) State Bank of India Thursday said it plans to raise USD 2.5 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) through bonds to fund expansion of overseas business.The executive committee of the central board will take decision in this regard on April 24, SBI said in a regulatory filing.The committee will decide on long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2.5 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during 2019-20, it said. PTI DP DP ANUANU