SBI Rs 2,000 cr tier II bond subscribed two times

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) SBI's Rs 2,000 crore bond issue was subscribed by more than two times with mutual funds, pension funds and banks, among others, bidding for it. "Investors continued to repose their trust in SBI by bidding for more than 2.20 times of the basic issue size of the tier II bond issue of Rs 2,000 crores, which was one of the largest issues of tier II bonds in recent times," the lender said in a release. SBI's scrip closed at Rs 285.7 on the BSE, up 1.85 per cent. **** RevFin gets RBI approval to acquire NBFC* Digital lending startup RevFin Thursday announced that the RBI has given them the approval to acquire Aristo Securities, a non-banking financial company (NBFC). For RevFin, this acquisition is a step forward for helping people to fulfill their dreams and aspirations by providing them access to credit, the startup said in a release. The company is targeting a monthly loan disbursal rate of Rs 2 crore in the next 6 months to build a lending book of Rs 500 crores in the next 5 years through market expansion across India. **** Lumenis appoints Bijal Shah as new manager of India* Medical devices firm Lumenis Thursday said it has appointed Bijal Shah as new country manager, India and South Asia. "India is a strategic market for us and Bijal is ideally credentialed to drive the company's ambitious and challenging mandate. We are extremely confident of Bijals leadership and I will personally support him in driving our business to achieve unprecedented growth," Lumenis Asia President Qiying Zhai said. Shah has over 20 years of relevant industry experiences in general management, emerging markets marketing, projects, operations and P&L in leading global corporations like Philips, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson Medical, Lumenis said in a statement. PTI NKD AKT SHW MRMR