SBI says no fresh divestment in general insurance arm

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) State Bank of India Friday said its 4 per cent stake sale in general insurance arm took place in September this year and there is no fresh divestment of equity in SBI General Insurance."We would like to bring to your notice that the said development had happened on September 26, 2018. SBI had announced this development on the same date," SBI said in a statement.Thursday, PTI inadvertently reported that the SBI has approved sale of 4 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance for Rs 482 crore.The SBI currently holds 70 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance, while 26 per cent in held by international joint venture partner AIG International Pty Ltd. Rest is held by two alternative investment funds (AIFs). PTI KPM BALBAL