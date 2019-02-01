SBI shares sink over 3 pc post December-quarter results

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Shares of State Bank of India fell by over 3 per cent Friday despite the lender reporting consolidated net income of Rs 4,709.15 crore and a healthy improvement in asset quality for the December quarter.Meanwhile, the nation's largest lender Friday denied reports that its servers were compromised last week and assured that all its customer data remains safe and secure.According to a news item published by US-based TechCrunch, SBI has some unprotected servers which gave access to the financial information of millions of its customers to anyone looking for it. The report, however, did not quantify as to how many of SBI's over 42.2 crore customers were hit. The bank's shares declined 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 284.30 on the BSE. Intra-day, it slumped 3.86 per cent to Rs 282. At the NSE, shares dropped 3.15 per cent to close at Rs 284.40. In terms of traded volume, 45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at BSE and over 6 crore shares on the NSE. A healthy improvement in asset quality and a drastic dip in loan loss provisions helped SBI Friday report a consolidated net income of Rs 4,709.15 crore for the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 1,886.57 crore a year ago. On a standalone basis, it booked a net profit of Rs 3,955 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 2,416.37 crore in the year-ago period. Showing better asset quality, the gross non-performing assets ratio came down to 8.71 per cent from 10.35 per cent, while the net NPA ratio also decreased to 3.95 per cent from 5.61 per cent. PTI SUM ABMABM