SBI spurts 3 pc on fund raising plan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose nearly 3 per cent Tuesday after the lender announced its plan to raise up to USD 1.25 billion (around Rs 9,069 crore) through various modes.On BSE, the stock gained 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 281.2. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 283, up 3.51 per cent from the previous close.Similarly, on NSE the scrip climbed 2.75 per cent to end at Rs 281.75. During the trading session, shares advanced by 3.30 per cent to an intra-day high of Rs 283.25.On the equity volume front, more than 12 lakh shares were traded on BSE while over 3 crore scrips changed hands on NSE.In a regulatory filing Monday, SBI said its board will Thursday "examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 1.25 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency".The public sector lender said the fund is planned to be raised during January to March next year. PTI SRS SP ABMABM